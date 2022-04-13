A few of us are very shy in nature. Be it boys or girls, we prefer to speak less and like to stay away from limelight. We often land in trouble due to our shyness.

The shyness is even more when we like someone or about to get into a relationship. If you are also too shy and belong to this category then you need to bring some changes in yourself, because excessive shyness can take a toll on your love life.

At times we may fail to put heart out due to this behavior. It is not necessary that your crush or partner understands your hesitation every time, in such a situation there can be distance in the relationship. By adopting some simple tips, you can easily get rid of this.

Control fear: Shy people fear that if they express love to someone or go on a date, then the person in front will refuse them or they will get insulted. The fear of something or the other in the mind prevents them from venting out their feelings. Gradually, instead of decreasing, this fear increases and in future it affects relationship. So, control your fear. It is good to think before you speak, but over thinking can increase your hesitation, so overcome fear and make a habit of talking freely.

Eye contact: Whether you are talking to your college professor or talking to friends or partner, never talk blindly or stealthily. You have to change this habit. You can practice making eye contact in front of the mirror or while talking with friends. Initially, it may be bit difficult but it will boosts your confidence

Online Dating: If you are unable to talk to your partner because of hesitation, then online dating will help you. When you both start to understand each other and the hesitation decreases chat, then start take a step and go for call. In such a situation, when you are face to face, you will feel less uncomfortable and it will be easier to talk openly.