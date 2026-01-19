Bhubaneswar: Airfield police, during the wee hours Sunday foiled a planned armed dacoity and arrested six persons from an abandoned room of a duplex building at Aryan Nagar in the city.

Acting on a tip-off from reliable sources, police arrested Kalu Charan Nayak (29), R Raju (20), Rahul Majhi (24), Pravat Nayak (19), Sujit Kumar Tripathy (24) and Bimal Mohanty (23).

Airfield Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Deepika Devi Ray formed a special team, which conducted a surprise raid at the spot and apprehended all six accused.

Cops seized a large cache of sharp weapons, including a sword, a knife, a wire cutter, seven mobile phones and other incriminating articles from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kalu Charan Nayak has multiple cases registered at Sorada and Nayapalli police stations, while Rahul Majhi has criminal cases at Capital and Nayapalli police stations.

The accused were booked under sections 310(4)/310(5) of the BNS read with Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act and forwarded to the court.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities and to identify possible associates.