Bhubaneswar: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived here on Friday afternoon on a three-day official visit to Odisha.

Soon after landing at the airport, General Dwivedi left for the 120 Infantry Battalion (TA) in the city, where he was scheduled to interact with army officers and spend the night.

According to the itinerary, the Army Chief will visit Puri on Saturday, where he will go to the Sainik Sadan and offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple before leaving for Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

He will then travel to Gopalpur to visit the military station and the Army Air Defence College.

During the visit, General Dwivedi will review training infrastructure, modern equipment and operational preparedness of the forces, officials said.

The Army Chief is scheduled to return to New Delhi March 29.