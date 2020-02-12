New Delhi: A day after Aam Aadmi Party received a clear majority in the Assembly election result, party Chief Arvind Kejriwal will meet Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal Wednesday.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also called a meeting of the newly elected party’s MLA, sources said.

In Delhi, which is a state with an Assembly, the President appoints the Chief Minister on the advice of the Lieutenant Governor. The party with the majority meets the LG to give proposal to form a government.

Kejriwal Tuesday became the Chief Minister-elect for the third time as the AAP bagged 62 of 70 seats — far more than the majority mark.