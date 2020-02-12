New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will take oath February 16 as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time at the historic Ramlila Maidan here, in a grand ceremony that will be open to public.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in the outgoing government, said all Cabinet Ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event.

An AAP functionary said the party has planned a mass mobilisation of people for the mega event Sunday and all newly-elected party MLAs have been asked to ensure huge participation from their constituencies.

“I request the people of Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan in large numbers,” Sisodia said, adding that the ceremony will take place at 10.00am.

Choosing Ramlila Maidan as the venue for the oath-taking ceremony assumes significance as it was from this ground that Kejriwal along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation that eventually proved to be a launching board for his political career. Kejriwal has taken oath as the CM twice before at the same venue.

According to the party, no decision has yet been taken on the names who will find a place in the new Cabinet, but sources said Kejriwal is likely to retain all the outgoing ministers.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly while the BJP won eight. The Congress has drawn a blank.

Lauding the voters, Sisodia said, “Heartiest congratulations to the people of Delhi. They have given huge respect to the politics of work.”

Taking a dig at the BJP, whose campaign, opposition alleged, revolved around emotive issues such as Shaheen Bagh protests, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sisodia said people rejected ‘politics of hatred’.

“Work done by Kejriwal is a model of development. It has proved that patriotism means good education for your children and working for the welfare of people,” stated Sisodia.

Kejriwal also met Wednesday morning Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Balaji. The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes, an official said. It was one-on-one meeting. Kejriwal discussed formation of new government with the LG,” officials said.

PTI