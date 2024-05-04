New Delhi: Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief and Rajkumar Chauhan, a former Congress minister, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in the capital Saturday.

Apart from Arvinder Lovely and Rajkumar, a couple of other known faces of the Delhi Congress unit including Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya and Amit Malik joined the BJP Saturday.

Notably, the Delhi Congress unit has been beset with intense turmoil and infighting, as the city leaders are miffed and upset over the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the high command giving preference to ‘outsiders’ over local leadership, in ticket allotment for Lok Sabha polls and also for party’s affairs.

Rajkumar Chauhan, the former Delhi minister and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) member resigned from the party last month after Delhi Congress’ disciplinary committee objected to his ‘dissent’ to the party line.

Arvinder Singh Lovely’s resignation as the Delhi unit chief, last month, came as a big blow to the party. This followed a series of exits including a couple of well-known names like Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya, both former Delhi legislators.

