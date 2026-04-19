Mullanpur: Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly slammed 93 and 87 respectively as Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in an IPL match Sunday.

Arya and Connolly added 182 runs in just 13.2 overs for a massively entertaining second wicket stand for PBKS, as they tallied 2547, this IPL season’s highest total, going past RCB’s 250 for three.

LSG managed to dismiss the duo and Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer in quick succession but the home team had already built a superb launching pad by then for Marcus Stoinis (29) to cash in.

In reply, LSG could manage just 200 for 5 in 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant (43), opener Mitchell Marsh (40) and Aiden Markram (42) providing some resistance.

Brief scores

Punjab Kings 2547 in 20 overs (Cooper Connolly 87, Priyansh Arya 93; Prince Yadav 225).

Lucknow Super Giants 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 43, Mitchell Marsh 40, Aiden Markram 42; Vijaykumar Vyshak 130).