Bhubaneswar: According to the Regional Centre of Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall is likely in more parts of the state over the next two to three days as the monsoon progresses. Rain activity is expected to continue across Odisha till June 18.

While hot and humid conditions are likely in some areas Sunday, heavy thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts. An Orange warning has been issued for these districts.

A Yellow warning for moderate thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

Hot and humid conditions are also likely in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts, prompting a separate Yellow warning.