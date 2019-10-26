Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, shared details about his son Aryan’s career ambitions.

On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh Khan, 53, told the host that his son Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor. SRK who is ruling the hearts of millions of fans revealed further that Aryan is a good writer but doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan, said, “He doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he’s a good writer… I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me.”

“He came to me and said, ‘I don’t think I want to act.’ His issue was – which is think is practical and honest – he said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you… and I don’t want to be in that position’,” SRK added.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana, 19, is studying films in the US and wants to become an actress.