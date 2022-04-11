Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was in the news for all the wrong reasons is on a path of redemption. Sources said that Aryan Khan has finally taken the plunge into filmmaking. However, unlike Shah Rukh, his son will not don the actor’s coat, but that of a director’s. The superstar has always said that Aryan wants to be a filmmaker and his daughter Suhana an actor.

Sources said that Aryan is reportedly working on a web series and feature film for Red Chillies Entertainment. According to ‘Pinkvilla’ Aryan did a test shoot for the web series at a studio here. However, the final dates for the shooting of the web series have not been finalised.

“Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge at the test shoot that took place Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s preparation, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show, and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon,” Pinkvilla quoted a source while giving the news of the shooting.

The ‘Pinkvilla’ report also said that Jersey actor Prit Kamani was also spotted on the set. However, there has not been any official announcement as to whether Kamani is a part of the project.

It should be stated here that last year Aryan was in the news after he was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-on-cruise case October 3. The 23-year-old spent 25 days in jail before the Bombay High Court granted him bail October 29, 2021.

Shah Rukh meanwhile has told ‘DNA’ about Aryan’s interest in direction. “He’s writing, directing and learning stuff for four years. It’s one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a film-maker,” SRK has been quoted as saying.

Fans however, are waiting for Shah Rukh’s next release. Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also, he has Atlee’s untitled with Nayanthara.