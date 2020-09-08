Madrid: While Barcelona was working to keep Lionel Messi, defending La Liga champions Real Madrid were quietly making moves to get ready for the Spanish season. In the process, Real Madrid were also making some money.

With the transfer of James Rodríguez to Everton made official Monday, Real Madrid reportedly reached nearly 90 million euros (USD 106 million) in profits through a busy period in which they reorganised their squad.

The club loaned and sold several players who coach Zinedine Zidane was not planning to use this season. The only major question mark now is over whether Gareth Bale will stay for yet another season.

Bale and Rodríguez didn’t get many minutes under Zidane last season and were already expected to be transferred. Madrid reportedly pocketed 25 million euros (USD 26 million) for Rodríguez. The Spanish media said the club was willing to sell the Wales forward for about the same price. The 31-year-old Bale’s last Spanish league goal with Madrid was scored in September 2019. He has a contract with the club until 2022.

In addition to Rodríguez’s sale, Madrid also transferred right back Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for a reported fee of 40 million euros (USD 47 million). They reportedly earned more than 13 million euros (USD 15 million) from the transfer of youngster Óscar Rodríguez to Sevilla. They also profited from the sales of some lesser known players who were not likely to have space in the main squad, including Javi Sánchez, Dani Gómez and Alberto Soro.

Hakimi was coming back from a loan with Borussia Dortmund. Young Japan forward Takefusa Kubo also was on a loan, with Mallorca, and this season was sent to Villarreal.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola returned to Paris Saint-Germain after a stint with Madrid. Reinier will play on a loan with Dortmund, as will Brahim Diaz with AC Milan and Jesús Vallejo with Granada.

Madrid’s recent moves came as Barcelona worked to keep Messi after the Argentine great said he wanted to leave. Messi eventually changed his mind after the club said it would not facilitate his transfer.

Madrid in July won their first league title in three years. They will start the new season at Real Sociedad in less than two weeks. The club’s first match against Getafe was postponed because Madrid played in the Champions League.