Mumbai: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj has had a rebirth since the re-telecast of BR Chopra’s TV series Mahabharat. The man became a cult name in the entire country playing the role of Lord Krishna in the epic which was first telecast in the 1980s. However, since then Nitish Bharadwaj had faded into oblivion… forgotten, save for some small roles in not well known serials.

Now with Mahabharat again being telecast on Doordarshan, actor Nitish Bharadwaj has spread his online presence, opening accounts across social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Bharadwaj, who had earlier uploaded a video on Facebook regarding the re-telecast of Mahabharat, said he was overwhelmed with the response.

“You all have now become my online family. Two days ago I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle, it isn’t my power, it is the blessing of god and your love,” Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by a website, Thursday.

“This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from Wednesday,” the actor said in a video post on Facebook.

Bharadwaj, the 56-year-old actor, gained immense popularity playing Lord Krishna. He said he still feels amused when people refer to him as ‘God’.

“I love sharing with you all because of your encouraging participation. But I am no God. People were writing that I am Krishna, but no, I am a simple mortal man… If I have said something nice, then the credit goes to the scriptures, my parents and teachers. All of the shortcomings are just mine,” added Bharadwaj.

Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, other shows which have made a comeback include Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, the Shah Rukh Khan- starrer Circus, Shriman Shrimati and Chanakya among others.

