Keonjhar: The Keonjhar unit of Odisha Asha workers’ association Thursday submitted a five-point memorandum to the Mission Shakti director through chief district medical officer (CDMO).

The five-point charter of demand includes grant of a COVID-19 special assistance Rs 600 per day, special assistance of Rs 7,500 per month, insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh in case of death owing to COVID-19 (as also announced by the central government) and provision of safety equipment such as mask, sanitiser, gown, hand glove and cap.