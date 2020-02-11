Puri: Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Uma Shankar Dash Monday suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Action has been taken against the cop, Prahllad Baral, serving as an ASI of Puri Sadar Police Station on the basis of a preliminary investigation report, SP Dash said.

According to the statement given by SP Dash, Baral was allegedly behaving inappropriately with complainants. After getting negative feedback from them, an inquiry was undertaken and the ASI was suspended, Dash added.

It has been mentioned that a citizen will not chase the police to register a complaint rather police officials will follow up with the complainant as to how he was treated at the police station and how his complaint was dealt with, under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Notably, a constable of the Control Room of Puri police has been placed under suspension for inappropriate behaviour on the emergency number ‘100’.

It is worth mentioning that in a bid to make governance more people-centric, the state government had launched the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative October 2, 2019 to seek feedback on the basis of response they get during recent visits to police stations and district headquarter hospitals (DHH). The government officers will be graded on the basis of feedback received from people.

PNN