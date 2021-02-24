Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would conduct repairs to the Mahalaxmi temple located in the Srimandir complex from March this year.

The temple roof was leaking and water seepage was reported during the rains.

The ASI superintendent said the ongoing replastering work of Meghanada Wall would be completed soon.

The reinstallation of CCTVs in the temple compounds would be done, according to Ajay Kumar Jena, the administrator of the temple.

Extensive damages to CCTV and other installations like solar power panels installed in the temple were reported during the cyclonic storm Fani in 2019.

Jena said Rs 80 lakh has been paid to the state police housing corporation to reinstall the CCTV network.

The temple administrator said the meeting held here Wednesday discussed 22-point charter agenda including health and hygiene in the temple complex and peripheral development, drinking water provisions, luggage room, shoe and mobile phone stand and toilets for visiting devotees.