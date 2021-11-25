Success is not like bed of roses it is earned and comes to those who fulfill every responsibility honestly. The key to success says that to be successful in life, one should always take care of few things.

Along with this, it takes care of these important things-

Gaining knowledge: The key to success says that without knowledge, success is not possible. To achieve great things in life, one has to be serious to acquire knowledge. Knowledge is what makes a person successful. Knowledge makes it easy to achieve goal. Therefore, one should always be ready to acquire knowledge.

Discipline: The key to success says that unless there is a spirit of discipline, success will remain far cry. Discipline tells a person the importance of time. Timing is very important in success.

Diligence: The key to success says that one should never hold back from hard work. True success lies in hard work.

Humility: The key to success says that humility is a noble quality. Success is not far away for the one who has adopted this quality.

The spirit of taking everyone along: The key to success says that one who takes everyone along. Takes care of their happiness and sorrow. Such a person is a good leader and achieves great success in life.