Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his cabniet collegues will visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya February 22, officials said.

The decision for Ayodhya visit was taken during a state cabinet meeting held Monday night in Guwahati.

After the meeting, Sarma wrote on his X handle, “In today’s meeting of the Assam Cabinet, we’ve taken several important decisions. Assam Cabinet to visit Ayodhya February 22, 2024.”

The decisions read as, “Cabinet extended its heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister and greetings to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. The entire Cabinet will pay a solemn visit to Ayodhya February 22, 2024 for darshan of Ram Lalla.”

In addition, the state government made the decision to outlaw unfair exam practices.

Last year, Assam’s class-10 exam ran into problems when four papers were leaked, forcing the state government to retake the test.

The state administration has now made the decision to outlaw these actions.

Sarma stated, “To curb leakage of question papers and use of unfair means during public examinations, approval to The Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024 was given in the cabinet.”

Monday, the cabinet also took a decision to establish Swahid Kanaklata University. Moreover, the state government will provide Rs 400 crore to various department projects under the autonomous division of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The state cabinet has authorised the promotion of at least 1,705 assistant professors working in different government colleges across the state, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

IANS