Bhubaneswar: Several parts of the state continue to reel under cold wave conditions with mercury plummeting to below 10 degrees Celsius mark at 11 places Friday.

Koraput town was the coldest place in the state for the day with 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature was 6.3 degrees Celsius at Semiliguda, according to a weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Daringbadi town of Kandhamal district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

It was followed by Jharsuguda (7.2 degrees C), Phulbani (7.5 degrees C), G Udayagiri (7.8 degrees C), Rourkela (8 degrees C), Kirei (8.3 degrees C), Nabarangpur (8.5 degrees C), Sundargarh (9 degrees C), and Bhawanipatna (9.8 degrees C). The night temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 14.6 degrees C and 12.8 degrees C, respectively, Thursday night.

The cold condition is expected to continue in the state as there will be no large change in the night temperature during the next four days.

After that the night temperature would rise gradually, said Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre.

Shallow to moderate fog would occur during morning hours at isolated pockets in several districts during the next five days, she said.