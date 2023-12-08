Jakarta: Seven members of a family were killed after a minibus they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Indonesia’s Bengkulu province, a local traffic police officer said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday after the truck which was on its way from Mukomuko to the province’s capital Bengkulu, lost power while driving up a hilly road and hit the minibus with the eight people on board behind, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mukomuko traffic police chief Rully Zuldh Fermana said further investigations were still underway.