Mumbai: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the nuptial knot Monday in an intimate ceremony. Athiya and Rahul got married in presence of close family members and friends, at the former’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, which is about 82kms from Mumbai.

The newly married couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding ceremony. “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” Athiya and Rahul wrote on their respective social media handles.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani. The newly-weds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.

Athiya, 30, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani-directed Hero, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai’s 1983 classic of the same name. Some of her other acting credits include multi-starrer comedy Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rahul, 30, is currently serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in Tests.

The couple is likely to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues before the Indian Premier League (IPL).