Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai has tested positive for COVID. The director tweeted the health update Thursday.

He also requested whoever has got in touch with him in the past few days to take the necessary precautions.

“I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine and follow the govt protocols. Thank you for support,” Rai wrote on Twitter.

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

In a separate tweet informed that his Twitter account was hacked and has been successfully restored.

“Thank you @Twitter for getting me back my Twitter handle after being hacked for more than 24 hours. Really appreciate your efforts. @verified,” he posted.

Thank you @Twitter for getting me back my Twitter handle after being hacked for more than 24 hours. Really appreciate your efforts. @verified — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

Rai has just wrapped up shooting schedules in Delhi and Agra for his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.