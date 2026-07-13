Abuja: Gunmen opened fire at people after a funeral in north-central Nigeria, killing eight, police said Monday.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the Otukpo-Nobi community of Benue state. Five others were wounded, state police spokesperson Udeme Edet said.

It wasn’t clear what triggered the attack. Herders and farmers have often clashed over resources in Benue, a key food-producing state in Nigeria. Last year, 150 people were killed in the Yelwata community.

Edet said thatched houses and a motorcycle were also set ablaze, adding that more officers have been deployed in the area.

Amnesty International Nigeria said at least 10 people were killed. Police in Nigeria often report more conservative casualty figures.

The rights group said protests by youth in the aftermath of the attack showed that people have had enough and seek an end to raids and abductions that have made life a hell in many parts of Benue state.

The government must live up to its main obligation of protecting lives and property, the group said.