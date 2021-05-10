Male: Police in the Maldives have arrested the top suspect in connection to last week’s terror attack which injured former President and Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Nasheed, local media reported Monday.

Ahmed Adhuham, 25, was apprehended by the police in Hulhumale 15 hours after the release of CCTV footage featuring him at the scene of the attack, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

Two other suspects, 21-year-old Mujaz Ahmed and 32-year-old Thahumeen Ahmed were arrested May 8.

State media reported that Maldives’ Parliamentary Committee on National Security Services will conduct an inquiry into the breach of the Nasheed’s security.

The Committee has resolved to identify any negligence leading up to the attack, and may seek technical assistance from foreign experts.

Meanwhile, President Ibrahim Solih has ordered an audit on the Maldives Police Service (MPS) and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in order to ascertain the reason for security failures leading to the attack which took place in Male on May 6.

Nasheed was critically injured when a remotely-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle parked near his car exploded.

He was transferred to the ADK Hospital where he received multiple surgeries.

Hospital authorities have said that Nasheed is recovering.