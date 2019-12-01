Bhubaneswar: College students having less than 75 per cent attendance will not be able to sit for the annual examination, a recent notification from the higher education department has said.

According to a letter sent by the department, only students who have more than 75 per cent attendance will be allowed to take the annual examination henceforth.

The higher education department has written a letter on this context to all the colleges in the state including the private ones.

In the letter addressed to college principals, higher education secretary Saswat Mishra has mentioned that students having more than 75 per cent attendance will be only eligible to appear for the annual examination. In case any student fails to be present in classes for the required period, he/ she will be asked to attend extra classes.

College principals were also directed to create awareness among students about the 75 per cent attendance norm well ahead of the annual examination.

PNN