Los Angeles: The Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has been named Movie Of 2019 at People’s Choice Awards this year.

Avengers: Endgame was in contention with Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Lion King, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Us and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame also took the award for Action Movie Of The year.

The Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things took home the honour of Show Of 2019 and also Drama Show Of The year, reports said.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. won the trophy for Male Movie Star while Zendaya was declared Female Movie Star. She also won the awards for Drama TV Star of 2019 award.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse won the Male TV Star award while Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown won Female TV Star of the year.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was named Action Movie Star of 2019, while Noah Centineo won Comedy Movie Star of 2019.

Other winners at the gala included Murder Mystery, which won Comedy Movie, and After in the Drama Movie category.

Among television awards, The Big Bang Theory won Comedy Show while The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon picked up The Nighttime Talk Show trophy.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians was declared Reality Show Of The Year.

The Voice coach and musician Gwen Stefani was chosen for the Fashion Icon award this year, while singer P!nk was given the 2019 People’s Champion award.

The Morning Show star and Friends icon Jennifer Aniston was honoured with People’s Icon award.

The award ceremony was hosted Sunday in Santa Monica.