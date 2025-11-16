Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Saturday said that awareness is the first step toward empowerment, and true empowerment brings dignity to every woman.

He made the remarks while addressing the East Zone Conference of the Indian Menopause Society (EZIMSCON 2025), hosted by the Odisha Menopause Society in collaboration with the Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Odisha (AOGO) in Bhubaneswar.

The Governor said menopause is a natural biological transition experienced by all women, yet it remains a subject often avoided due to stigma, silence, and limited understanding.

He appreciated the efforts of doctors, researchers, and health experts who have come together to openly discuss menopause and support women with scientific knowledge and compassionate care.

Kambhampati noted that India has more than 130 million women above the age of 45, with many spending nearly one-third of their lives after menopause.

He said this shifting demographic brings new challenges, particularly in ensuring healthy ageing, but also presents an opportunity to expand the scope of women’s healthcare beyond the reproductive years.

Emphasising the wider impact of menopause, the Governor said it influences not only physical health but also emotional and social well-being.

While medical concerns such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and mental health require attention, he stressed that it is equally important for families, workplaces, and society to recognise and support the emotional needs of women during this stage.

Sensitivity and understanding, he added, can make a meaningful difference. Calling for wider awareness, Kambhampati urged the Indian Menopause Society to lead a nationwide campaign to help every section of society better understand menopause.

He said it should not be seen as an end, but as a new phase of life marked by strength, wisdom, and purpose. Congratulating the Odisha Menopause Society, AOGO, and other organisers, he said the conference theme, Advancing Knowledge and Care in Menopause, is timely and impactful.

He also welcomed the focus on digital health, telemedicine, and mental wellness, noting that such innovations can significantly improve healthcare access, especially in rural areas.

Among others, Indian Menopause Society President Anita Shah, Odisha Menopause Society President Abhaya Kumar Pattnaik, and Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Odisha President Sujata Mishra also spoke on the occasion.

Organising chairperson HP Pattnaik delivered the welcome address, while organising secretary Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra proposed the vote of thanks.