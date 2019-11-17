Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided Sunday that it would file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Ayodhya issue.

“The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under Sharia law, it cannot be given to anybody,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters after a meeting of the board here.

“The board has also categorically refused to take five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque,” Zafaryab Jilani added.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case n November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

Earlier The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also said it will file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, the prominent Muslim organisation’s chief Maulana Arshad Madani said Sunday.

The decision was taken after the Jamiat’s highest decision-making body, the working committee, gave its nod for filing the review petition following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts.

The panel under the chairmanship of Madani delved into the prospects of a review petition challenging the apex court verdict, a statement by Jamiat said.

The expert panel observed that the judgment was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India, it said.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

