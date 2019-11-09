Bhubaneswar: Following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma Saturday said adequate steps have been taken to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.

“Adequate forces have been deployed in every sensitive district of the state. Superintendents of Police (SPs) and other senior officials are monitoring the situation,” said Sharma.

He said static forces and mobile patrolling units have been deployed in different places.

The DGP said the situation is peaceful so far and the state police are well prepared to meet any kind of untoward situation.

“In fact, we had started the preparation some days ago. We had discussed with the community leaders and other dignitaries on how to maintain peace and harmony in the state,” informed Sharma.

He said action would be taken if anyone was found posting provocative messages on the social media.

Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar said at least eight platoons of police force have been deployed in several places in Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Aul, Patkura and Derabish to maintain law and order in view of the Ayodhya judgment.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

“Ahead of #AyodhyaVerdict, appeal to everyone to accept the judgement of honourable #SupremeCourt. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

