Kesinga: An Ayurvedic garden at Jawahar High School under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district was inaugurated by Balsi panchayat sarpanch Chudamani Majhi Thursday.

Headmaster of the school Abhaya Kumar Debata with the help of Youth Endo Eco Club has planted many medicinal plants in the Ayurvedic Garden.

Speaking on the occasion, Debata stressed the need to preserve, protect, promote and document the knowledge of indigenous medicinal plants. He added that among 18 schools in Kesinga, Jawahar High School is the only school to have a medicinal plant garden.

Medicinal plants such as aloe vera, neem, holy basil, Indian gooseberry, dandelion, rosemary, lavender and mint among others are highlights of the garden. The school also has a beautiful flower garden apart from the Ayurvedic garden.

Among others, assistant teacher Hemnata Kumar Palai, COVID-19 ANM Pragnya Paramita Suna and other staffs were present in the inauguration ceremony.

PNN