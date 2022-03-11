Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana who recently finished shooting for her upcoming Anirudh Iyer directorial ‘An Action Hero’ in London says he had an exhilarating experience during the shooting of the film.

Sharing his experiecne Ayushmann said, “This was the first time that I shot for a film in London and it has been an exhilarating experience! It’s been an amazing leg in London and I can’t believe how fast it’s over already. I had a great time working with the entire cast and crew of the film and I’m eagerly looking forward to being back on the sets of An Action Hero again.”

Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s production house T-Series, the film went on floor in January and it wraps its first schedule this week.

Sharing more, Aanand said, “These are exciting times for us at Colour Yellow! We concluded the first leg of An Action Hero in London successfully and I’m happy with the amount of work we achieved during the schedule. It’s great collaborating with the A-Team once again for yet another fun project! Ayushmann and Jaideep have done a great job and I can’t wait to kick off the next schedule with them!”

Bhushan Kumar said, “It’s amazing that we have the same team on Atrangi Re coming together for An Action Hero too! It’s been a productive first schedule in London! Watching Ayushmann and Jaideep in action has been incredible and we are looking forward to the second schedule of the film together!”