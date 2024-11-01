New Delhi: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his jibe at the Congress over its poll guarantees, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Friday said before pointing fingers, the prime minister should note that “Modi Ki Guarantee” is a “cruel joke” on 140 crore Indians.

Stating that the ‘B’ in BJP stands for ‘betrayal’ while ‘J’ stands for ‘jumla’, Kharge said in a post on X, “Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot and Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your government! Your drum beating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!”

“On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the roadmap for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!” the Congress chief added.

Claiming to set the record straight, Kharge also raised the issue of the promise of “two crore jobs per year”.

“Why is India’s unemployment rate at a 45-year high and why are stampedes witnessed wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs,” Kharge asked.

“Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years and who snatched 5 lakh government jobs by selling stake in PSUs,” he further asked.

“‘Bahut Hui Mehangai Ki Maar?’ Why have the household savings plunged to a 50-year low? Why has the cost of a common thali increased by 52 per cent in just last year? TOP — Tomato prices have increased by 247 per cent, Potato by 180 per cent and Onion by 60 per cent,” Kharge claimed in the post.

“Who levied GST on essential food items such as Milk, Curd, Aata, Dal? Who is penalising the middle class through Long Term Capital Gains Tax by indulging in tax terrorism,” Kharge asked.

Taking a jibe at the BJP over its promise of “Acche Din”, Kharge said, “Rupee is at an all-time low. Is it in ICU or in Margdarshak Mandal? Your Govt has borrowed Rs 150 lakh+ crores in past 10 years, amounting to a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh on every Indian. MSMEs have been destroyed through DeMO + Flawed GST.”

The Congress chief also claimed that economic inequality is at a 100-year high and the average growth is below 6 per cent in this lost decade, while during UPA it was 8 per cent.

“Private Investment is at a 20-year low, while average growth in Manufacturing is just 3.1 per cent in the past decade, while it was 7.85 during Congress-UPA, flopping tall claims of ‘Make in India’!” he said in the post.

Asking what happened to Viksit Bharat, Kharge said, “Everything you claim to construct is collapsing like a pack of cards — Shivaji statue in Maharashtra inaugurated by you, Delhi Airport roof, Ram Mandir leaks in Ayodhya and Atal Setu develops cracks. Bridge collapses in Gujarat (Morbi), while new bridges falling is a regular feature in Bihar! Innumerable Railway accidents have taken place, while the Minister is busy in REEL PR!”

“What happened to ‘Na Khaunga, Naa Khane Doonga’? We have only two words for you — Modani Mega Scam & SEBI Chairperson. Looting through Unconstitutional Electoral Bonds by extortion is BJP’s biggest financial crime. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya et al facilitated to run away looting thousands of crores,” Kharge said.

He also asked what happened to the ‘Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga’ pitch, pointing out that India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index is 105 (2024), while its rank in UN Human Development Index is 134 and 129 in Global Gender Gap Index.

“Clean chit to China post-Galwan, red carpet for Chinese investments and ruining relations with every neighbouring country,” Karge said in the post.

Asking what happened to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan’, Kharge claimed there has been a 46 per cent increase in crimes against SCs, and 48 per cent increase in crimes against STs.

Crimes against SC/ST women and children saw a 1.7 time increase in 2022 as compared to 2014, the Congress chief said citing National Crime Records Bureau data.

“Snatching Govt jobs from SC, ST, OBC and EWS communities by 91 per cent increase in Casual/Contract hiring.

“JUMLA of doubling Income of Farmers by 2022. Refusing Legal Guarantee for MSP. GST on 35 Farm articles. Turning permanent recruitment to Armed Forces to a temporary one through Agnipath!

“Modi ji, before finger-pointing, please note that — MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 Crore Indians!” the post concluded.

Kharge’s remarks came after Modi on Friday said the Congress stands “badly exposed” in front of people for promising to them what the party knows it will never be able to deliver.

Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on Kharge’s comments that the Congress’ state units should make promises that are properly budgeted.

“The Congress is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people which they also know that they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people,” the prime minister said.

He also said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana is going from bad to worse.

PTI