Nuapada: A first year student of B Pharma was found hanging Sunday from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at Mahamaya Boys’ Hostel in Sunsunia under Nuapada district. Prime facie it is a case of suicide, reports said. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. The deceased student has been identified as Sridhar Panda of Barikel in Bargarh district.

As per the reports, Sridhar was the first-year student of Batakrushna College of Pharmacy. While the whole college was busy preparing for the Annual Day celebrations Sunday, Sridhar was alone in his room. A few of his friends spotted his door locked from inside and called him, but he did not answer.

On being informed, local police broke open the door and recovered the hanging body. Students revealed Sridhar was an introvert and remained silent all the time.