Mumbai: Celebrating Maha Shivaratri Friday, Hindi film personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and others sent out their good wishes and chanted ‘Om Namah Shivay’ on the occasion.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan simply wrote: “Maha Shivaratri ki anek anek shubhkamnaye… Maha Shivaratri greetings.

T 4943 -महाशिवरात्रि की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🚩

MahaShivratri greetings .. pic.twitter.com/n9M5pyWjfI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2024

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Ajay Devgn, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva, wrote: “There’s not been a moment in my life when this stotra hasn’t given me strength when I needed it, Har Har Mahadev“

"ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृ त्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्" There's not been a moment in my life when this stotra hasn't given me strength when I needed it, Har Har Mahadev 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2024

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a video montage, featuring him doing pooja at Shiva temple and wrote: “On this auspicious Maha Shivaratri, immersing in the divine energy of Lord Shiva. May his blessings illuminate our lives with peace, wisdom, and spiritual bliss. Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath.”

On this auspicious Mahashivratri, immersing in the divine energy of Lord Shiva. May His blessings illuminate our lives with peace, wisdom, and spiritual bliss. Har Har Mahadev! 🕉️🙏

Jai Bholenath 🔱 pic.twitter.com/EA7KmIASuq — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 8, 2024

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff shared a picture of Lord Shiva and wrote: “#HarHarMahadev #Mahashivratri #Mahashivratri2024”

Actor Arjun Rampal chanted “Om Namah Shivay” and said: “From my family to yours, Happy Maha Shivaratri. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon you and your loved ones. #Mahashivaratri2024 #HarHarMahadev #jaishambunarayan #OmNamahShivay.”

ॐ नमः शिवाय.

From my family to yours, Happy MahaShivratri. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon you and your loved ones. #Mahashivaratri2024 #HarHarMahadev #jaishambunarayan #OmNamahShivay pic.twitter.com/ddEFLRUqWX — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 8, 2024

Actress Adah Sharma shared a video of herself reciting the Shiva Stotram and captioned it “Happy Maha Shivaratri.”

Happy Maha shivratri ❤️https://t.co/t8aDON1y1d — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) March 8, 2024

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a picture of Sadhguru and Lord Shiva.

He captioned it: “Every time I have attended the #MahaShivaratri festival with you, I have come away a little more enlightened. I may not be physically there this year, but your energy will reverberate in my consciousness tonight , Namaskaram @SadhguruJV Ji #OmNamahShivay”.

Every time I have attended the #Mahashivratri festival with you, I have come away a little more enlightened. I may not be physically there this year, but your energy will reverberate in my consciousness tonight , Namaskaram @SadhguruJV Ji 🙏🙏 #OmNamahShivay https://t.co/jK3qh5uDka — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 8, 2024

Akshay, who played Lord Shiva in the film OMG 2, took to X (formerly called Twitter), where he shared a picture of Lord Shiva and wrote: “Devon ke hai dev. Har har Mahadev. Maha Shivaratri ki hardik shubhkaamnain. Jai Mahakaal.”