Chennai: Some bad news for the vehicle owners already affected by the accelerating fuel price increase.

From June 1, 2022 onwards, the motor third party liability insurance premium has been jacked up by the central government despite the portfolio being hugely profitable for the insurers.

The central government has also withdrawn the 15 per cent discount on the base premium for electric vehicles (EV) perhaps due to EVs going up in flames in recent times or without any basic claims experience data.

Curiously, the three-year third party premium for new cars and the five year two-wheeler premium-paid upfront at the time of buying the vehicle-are higher than the one year renewal policy.

The insurers will also earn an investment income on the premium paid and the benefit has not been passed on to the insuring public.

The hiked premium rates per year for more than three year old cars and five year old two wheelers are:

Private Cars

*Not exceeding 1,000 cc Rs 2,094

*Exceeding 1,000 cc but not exceeding 1,500 cc ARs. 3,416

*Exceeding 1,500 cc Rs 7,897

Two Wheelers

*Not exceeding 75 cc Rs 538

*Exceeding 75 cc but not exceeding 150 cc Rs 714

*Exceeding 150 cc but not exceeding 350 cc Rs 1,366

*Exceeding 350 cc Rs 2,804

New Private Car – Three year single premium

*Not exceeding 1000 cc Rs 6,521

*Exceeding 1000 cc but not exceeding 1500 cc Rs 10,640

*Exceeding 1500 cc Rs 24,596

New Two Wheeler – Five year single premium

*Not exceeding 75 cc Rs 2,901

Exceeding 75 cc but not exceeding 150 cc Rs 3,851

*Exceeding 150 cc but not exceeding 350 cc Rs 7,365

*Exceeding 350 cc Rs 15,117

In the case of electric vehicles (EV), the premium rates are 15 per cent lower than the above.

The government also announced a 7.5 per cent discount in premium in the case of hybrid electric vehicles.

Industry officials told IANS that they are baffled at the premium discount on EVs as it has no data base to support the same

They also said a discount in the own damage or vehicle damage portion of the premium (determined by the insurers) has some logic.

Vehicle insurance policies have two parts — own damage (insurance for the vehicle against damage, theft) and third party liability (liability for third parties). The third party insurance cover is mandatory whereas the insurance cover for vehicle damage is not mandatory and the rates are administered.

The premium amount charged factors aspects like: expenses, claims outgo and profit.

“On what basis the discount on electric vehicles have been arrived at is not known. What is good for goose should be good for the gander. If an electric vehicle is eligible for a premium discount then, other vehicles should also be eligible,” industry officials had told IANS earlier preferring anonymity.

At a time when Indian non-life insurers are raking in crores of rupees as premium and paying far less as claims under the motor third party liability policies, the government has proposed a premium hike for 2022-23.

“There is very little justification for the hike. The provisions made against the claims are increasing, but not the actual claims pay out. The formula-based premium increase needs to be relooked,” K.K. Srinivasan, former member (non-life) of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), had told IANS earlier.

Contrary to the claims made by the