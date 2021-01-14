Badaun (UP): The husband of the 50-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped, brutalised and killed, has been so traumatized by the incident that he is now being treated at a mental hospital in Bareilly.

“Two days ago, he woke up screaming and asking for his wife. He went around looking for her, from room to room. When he could not find her, he picked up a pan with charcoal embers and ran outside. We managed to bring him inside but he started banging his head against the wall,” his son-in-law told reporters.

It may be recalled that January 3, hours after she left home to offer prayers at a temple, the woman was dropped home in a critical state by the three men accused of raping and killing her — a priest and his two aides.

“He (her husband) has been in shock since he saw her blood-soaked body,” his son-in-law said.

Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said that the family reached out for help for the victim’s husband and an ambulance was sent with a police team.

“He was taken to the district hospital first but there was no psychiatrist there. He was then taken to Bareilly,” the SSP said.

The doctors at the mental hospital in Bareilly said that the husband was in post-traumatic shock and needed to be under medication and observation for about a fortnight.

Dr CP Mall, who is treating the husband, said: “The first dose has calmed him down. The sedatives will continue. Police have spoken to the family about providing mental health support.”

