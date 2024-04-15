Mumbai: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is receiving a lot of positive response from the audience as it has collected Rs 96.18 crore worldwide with an overall extended weekend.

The film’s success can be attributed to the support of the mass audience, which likes larger-than-life movies.

The film is being watched by the family audience which has also boosted its run at the box-office. Looking at the response to the film, the makers have now slashed the ticket rates to Rs 127 in addition to the ‘buy one, get one free ticket’ deal.

The movie promises an action-packed excitement blended with hilarious comedy punches, capturing the scenic beauty of exotic locations such as Abu Dhabi, Jordan, India, the UK, and Scotland.

The excitement around the movie is huge, with theatres filling up fast and tickets selling like hot cakes.

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame, is a cinematic spectacle that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is currently playing in cinemas.