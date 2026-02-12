Bhubaneswar: The state-level lecture series and the second ‘Baitarani Literature Festival-2026’, organised in association with the Odisha Sahitya Akademi, will be held February 14 at the Elementary Teachers Training Institute auditorium in Fakirpur, Keonjhar district.

On this occasion, the ‘Baitarani Literature Award’ will be presented to several eminent writers of the state in recognition of their literary contributions.

The organisers Wednesday announced the award categories for the upcoming festival.

According to them, the “Baitarani Poetry Award-2026” will be conferred on noted Odia poet Nirupama Behera, while the “Baitarani Essay Award-2026” will be presented to Pravat Kumar Sahoo and the “Baitarani Galp Samman-2026” to Jogeswar Panda.

The awards recognise their creative literary contributions.

Organiser Trilochan Sahoo has invited poets, writers, researchers, and literature and culture enthusiasts to participate in the event.

He also informed that the “Baitarani Novel Award-2026” will not be conferred this year.