Mumbai: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu will be collaborating for the fourth time, after completing hat-trick blockbusters: Simha, Legend, and Akhanda.

Each film surpassed expectations and ended up as biggest hits for NBK. Their last movie, Akhanda in particular shattered many box office records, and the Hindi dubbed version was well received by the north audience. The new film ‘BB4’ to be produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta 14 Reels Plus Banner with M Tejaswini Nandamuri as the presenter, is the sequel for Akhanda and it is titled Akhanda 2. This marks the maiden Pan India film for both Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. The title poster that is designed strikingly incorporates spiritual elements. The remarkable font of the title features a crystal Lingam and a Shiva Linga, symbolizing divine significance.

Accompanying the title is a powerful caption- ‘Thaandavam’, flanked by two Damarukams, representing the frenzied dance of Lord Shiva. In the background, the majestic Himalayas enhance the poster’s devotional atmosphere. This highly notable title poster suggests that the sequel will offer an expansive narrative filled with unforgettable, goosebump-inducing moments, promising an epic cinematic experience. Nobody knows better than Boyapati to present Balakrishna on screen in larger-than-life characters. The director penned a powerful script with universal appeal to show NBK in much more commanding role. Akhanda 2 will be an ambitious project, mounted on a grand scale with a substantial budget, making it the most expensive film for both Balakrishna and Boyapati.

This is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, with every moviegoer eagerly awaiting the return of this sensational combination. The shooting for Akhanda 2 will commence soon, and expectations are high for this monumental sequel. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, with Boyapati Sreenu serving as the writer and director. The project is being produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus, and is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.