Mumbai: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has urged every genuine film lover to watch Rao Bahadur, calling it a rare cinematic experience that deserves time, patience and applause.

Vanga shared a note on X, formerly Twitter, in which he spoke about the psychological drama written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha.

He wrote: “Just watched Rao Bahadur. This is one of those rare, rich films that reminds you why we fell in love with cinema in the first place. I have one request to every genuine film lover… give this film three hours of your life. It deserves your attention, your patience, and your applause.”

“Venkatesh Maha has crafted it so precisely within the financial metrics and it requires guts & absolute conviction. SatyaDEV is sensational. No noise. No shortcuts. Just pure filmmaking. Congratulations to the entire team. Films like these deserve to be celebrated.”

The film stars Satyadev in the titular role alongside Vikas Muppala and Deepa Thomas. It is set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy that blends elements of suspense, dark comedy, and magical realism.

The film follows Ramappa Rao Bahadur, a fading aristocrat diagnosed with terminal cancer. Set between 1968 and 1991, the film explores themes of guilt, lineage, and social conditioning as the protagonist navigates a deteriorating mind and a family legacy.

Talking about Vanga, his next is Spirit which will release in March 2027. The film stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri as the lead pair.

Announcing the release date for his next, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram handle, “#Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027. @sandeepreddy.vanga (sic)”.

Meanwhile, the maker unveiled the first look poster for Spirit at midnight January 1.

Posting the primary look of Spirit on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga penned, “INDIAN CINEMA…. witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026.”

The shoot for Spirit commenced in November 2025. The Mahurat ceremony of the action entertainer was graced by many bigwigs from the entertainment industry. Mega star Chiranjeevi also attended the event as a special guest.

The drama will also see Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana as the supporting cast, along with others.

While Spirit marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s primary professional association with Prabhas, the director has already worked with Triptii in the 2023 release Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

IANS