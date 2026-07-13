New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 has earned over Rs 60 crore nett at the domestic box office on the opening weekend.

The film is directed by Indra Kumar and released July 10. The film is produced under T-Series and serves as the fourth instalment of the hit Dhamaal franchise, also featuring Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra.

The film opened with Rs 15.50 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 23.21 crore nett and Rs 28.40 crore nett Saturday and Sunday at the domestic box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 67.21 crore nett at the domestic box office.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their X handle Monday. It featured the film’s poster. “Certified crowd favourite. The craziest adventure. Book your tickets now,” read the caption.

Dhamaal 4 follows a group of eccentric, money-hungry misfits racing against each other to find a treasure hidden on a remote island. Their quest takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a bumbling crew of modern pirates who are also searching for the treasure, as per the official logline.

It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films. It is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The Dhamaal franchise began with the 2007 hit of the same name, followed by Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal, which released in 2019. The fourth chapter also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Ravi Kishan, among others.