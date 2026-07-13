Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared visibly upset with paparazzi stationed outside Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

The paparazzi were seen continuing to follow and film her despite her repeated requests to stop.

The actress, who attended the star-studded reception in an elegant all-black ensemble, was seen stepping out of the venue and even graciously posing for the photographers stationed outside.

Sonakshi was seen smiling for the cameras before making her way towards her car.

The situation changed when the paparazzi continued following her till her vehicle. As they kept filming and clicking pictures from close quarters, Sonakshi appeared miffed and raised her voice, asking them to stop.

Speaking in Hindi, the actress repeatedly said, “Bas ho gaya guys, ab band karo. Band karo… band karo.” (Enough is enough, guys. Now you need to stop. Stop it. Stop it)

She repeated the request quite a few times, and refused to get inside her car until the photographers stepped back and stopped clicking pictures. Sonakshi also cautioned them against following her with their cameras right up into her vehicle, urging them to respect her privacy.

Earlier too, the actress was seen losing her cool at the paparazzi after they continued filming her family despite repeated requests to stop.

Seeing them create a chaotic situation around her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and mother Poonam Sinha, during a family dinner, Sonakshi was seen getting upset.

Things became chaotic when Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha were seated inside their car, and photographers continued recording them all closely.

That is when Sonakshi lost her cool and scolded the paparazzi.