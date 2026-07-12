New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 38.81 crore nett at the domestic box office on the second day of release.

The film is directed by Indra Kumar and released Friday. The film is produced under T-Series and serves as the fourth instalment of the hit Dhamaal franchise, reuniting fan-favourite characters Adi and Manav, played by Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra.

The film opened with Rs 15.50 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 23.21 crore nett on Saturday at the domestic box office, according to a press release.

Dhamaal 4 follows a group of eccentric, money-hungry misfits racing against each other to find a mythical treasure hidden on a remote island. Their quest takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a bumbling crew of modern pirates who are also searching for the treasure, as per the official logline.

It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films. It is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The Dhamaal franchise began with the 2007 hit of the same name, followed by Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal, which released in 2019. The fourth chapter also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan, among others.