Thiruvananthapuram: For generations of Malayalis, S. Janaki was more than a playback singer, she was the voice that gave life to love, longing, devotion and nostalgia.

The legendary singer, whose timeless Malayalam melodies continue to resonate across decades, passed away at a private hospital in Mysore Saturday. She was 88.

Her granddaughter announced the veteran singer’s demise through a social media post, marking the end of an era in Indian film music.

Although she made her playback debut in the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu in 1957, Janaki’s association with Malayalam cinema began the same year and blossomed into one of the most extraordinary chapters in the state’s musical history.

She painstakingly perfected the pronunciation, accent and delicate nuances of the language, making her virtually indistinguishable from a native Malayalam singer.

That dedication endeared her to audiences and made her the undisputed female voice of Malayalam cinema from the 1970s onwards.

She collaborated with virtually every legendary Malayalam music director of the era, including V. Dakshinamoorthy, M.S. Baburaj, Shyam, M.B. Sreenivasan, A.T. Ummer and Salil Chowdhury, creating songs that remain evergreen favourites.

Her Malayalam repertoire is a treasure trove of classics. Songs such as “Thaliritta Kinaakkal”, “Sooryakaanthi”, “Oru Kochu Swapnathin”, “Thenum Vayambum”, “Ettumanoor Ambalathil”, “Thumbi Vaa Thumbakudathin”, “Swarna Mukile”, “Oru Vattam Koodiyen” and “Aadi Vaa Katte” have become inseparable from Kerala’s cultural memory.

Even in the later stages of her career, she continued to enchant listeners with songs like “Aazha Kadalinte”, “Thazhampoo Thottilil” and “Amma Poovinum”.

Recognition followed naturally. Janaki won her first Kerala State Film Award for Best Singer in 1970 and went on to dominate the category for almost the next 15 years, an achievement unmatched by most playback singers.

Her expressive voice and remarkable ability to adapt to every emotion made her the preferred singer of an entire generation of filmmakers and composers.

Across India, S. Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in 20 languages, making her one of the most prolific playback singers in history.

She won four National Film Awards and an astounding 33 State Film Awards during a career that stretched from 1957 to 2017.

She sang the highest number of songs in Kannada, followed by Malayalam, and was affectionately hailed as the “Queen of Expression and Modulation”.

For Malayalis, however, statistics alone cannot define her legacy.

It lives on in the lullaby that soothed generations, the romantic melody that captured first love, the devotional hymn that stirred faith, and the haunting strains that still echo from playlists across Kerala.

With her passing, Indian music has lost one of its greatest voices, but in Kerala, S. Janaki’s songs will remain as timeless as the memories they continue to evoke.