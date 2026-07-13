Los Angeles: Actress-singer Hilary Duff calls it a “badge of honour” for her to have been a part of the formative years for so many through her acting roles and music career.

“I hear that a lot from people (that I was an important part of their childhood), and I wear a badge of honour,” Duff told people.com.

Duff’s first major acting role came through 1998’s Casper Meets Wendy. In 2001, she landed the titular role in the Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, which made her a global name.

Duff was also seen in popular films such as Cadet Kelly, Agent Cody Banks, and A Cinderella Story, plus Cheaper by the Dozen and Cheaper by the Dozen 2, as well as The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

During the same time period, Duff had a hit music career, releasing a Christmas album, Santa Claus Lane, in 2002, followed by 2003’s Metamorphosis, 2004’s Hilary Duff and 2007’s Dignity.

Recently, Duff has embraced the nostalgia attached to her early acting and music career. She embarked on her Small Rooms, Big Nerves music outing in January, marking her first time touring in more than a decade, and she has since kicked off her The Lucky Me tour, reports people.com.

During both music outings, Duff has sung some of her biggest hits, including “Wake Up,” “So Yesterday,” “With Love,” “Why Not” and “Come Clean.”

And, for the first time ever, she has also performed “What Dreams Are Made of” — her fan-favourite classic from The Lizzie McGuire Movie — as part of her set list.

“What’s been so fun about the live shows is realising how much the old songs mean to people.”

It was in 2002, when Duff stepped into the music industry, and her debut studio album, the Christmas-themed Santa Claus Lane, was released that year.

She later found greater success with her second album, Metamorphosis, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 4× Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She also enjoyed significant commercial success with her subsequent albums, Hilary Duff and Dignity, as well as the 2005 compilation Most Wanted, which all went on to be certified platinum or gold.

Her fifth album was Breathe In. Breathe Out, and her sixth album was titled Luck… or Something.