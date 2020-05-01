Bhubaneswar: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha went up to 143 Friday morning. One 58-year-old male from Balasore tested positive for the virus according to the I&PR Department, government of Odisha. The man has a travel history of visiting Kolkata in West Bengal in the recent past. Administrative officials in Balasore district said that efforts are being made to trace the persons the man came in contact with since his return from Kolkata.

It should be stated here that 17 persons from neighbouring Jajpur district had tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

PNN