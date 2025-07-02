Kandhamal: Torrential rains triggered by a low-pressure system have thrown life out of gear in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, where swelling rivers and washed-away roads have left several villages in Daringbadi block completely cut off.

In Tilorai panchayat, the Gumma river has once again flooded, submerging the key diversion road and snapping all vehicular movement to and from Budaguda, Gumikia, and parts of Kotagada and Baliguda blocks. The sudden rise in water levels has made travel hazardous and, in some cases, impossible.

With no safe passage, schoolteachers and students were forced to return home mid-journey. Villagers heading to Simanbadi for administrative and private work also had to turn back. Locals said ambulance access is now practically impossible, raising fears for medical emergencies in the region.

The situation is especially concerning as this is the second time in 10 days that the Gumma river has washed away the same diversion. The previous incident June 24 had halted transport for two days before the waters receded. This renewed flooding has intensified calls for a more permanent, high-level bridge in the region.

Meanwhile, interior roads have turned into slippery, muddy tracks, making even foot movement risky. Farmers, schoolchildren, and daily commuters are among the worst hit.

PNN