Daringbadi: Residents of Alanjori village in Kandhamal district have raised alarm over the crumbling condition of a 600-meter-long stretch of road under Brahmanigaon panchayat in Daringbadi block.

Heavy rainfall has further worsened the already eroded road, causing major disruptions to daily life, a source said.

According to locals, students commuting to school are frequently slipping and falling due to the muddy and damaged path. Villagers say the situation is not only hindering education but also putting lives at risk during medical emergencies, as ambulances struggle to access the area.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the rural development department constructed an all-weather road connecting Ganjam district via the Alanjori-Dangesi route. However, the 600-meter stretch in Alanjori was left incomplete, the source added.

Locals say the unfinished portion turns nearly impassable during the monsoon, severely affecting connectivity and daily commutes.

The road serves as a critical link not just for Alanjori but also for neighbouring villages across Kandhamal and Rayagada districts. With transportation of people, goods, and services severely affected, frustration is growing in the region, the source said.

The villagers have warned that they will stage a protest on the National Highway if the incomplete stretch is not constructed promptly.

