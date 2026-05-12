Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress in Odisha Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the cancellation of the NEET-UG, alleging that he has “frequently failed” to maintain the sanctity of examinations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”.

In a post on X, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said the cancellation of the NEET-UG is a severe blow to the sacred trust students repose in the examination system.

“When the sanctity of examinations is compromised, it is not just a lapse-it is a betrayal of lakhs of aspirants who studied with discipline, sacrificed comforts, and devoted sleepless nights to their preparation,” he said in a post on X.

“This is not the first time #NEET papers have been leaked. The leaks deepen cynicism, heighten anxiety, and jeopardise the careers of hardworking students who expect fairness,” Patnaik said.

Addressing a press conference, BJD’s youth wing president Chinmay Sahu and its students’ wing chief Ipsita Sahoo asserted that the central government has toyed with the future of 22 lakh aspirants.

“This government is incapable of realising the hard work of students. The frequent NEET paper leak incidents have exposed the incompetence of the government,” they alleged.

“Pradhan is properly managing elections of the BJP, but not the examinations for students. As he has frequently failed to maintain the sanctity of examinations, Pradhan should resign immediately on moral grounds,” Sahu said.

In a separate presser, OPCC spokesperson Debashish Bhuyan alleged that the Centre has pushed the future of students into uncertainty.

“In 2019, the NTA was formed to ensure transparency in conduct of the NEET exam. But ironically, several irregularities were reported in the same year,” he claimed.

“We demand that Pradhan should resign immediately to protect the self-respect of Odisha, and to pave the way for an impartial investigation,” Bhuyan said.

He also called for a probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the alleged paper leak.

In his X post, Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, also said the time has come to reestablish integrity in the examination process, and accountability must be swiftly fixed to restore students’ trust.

“As a nation, we cannot gamble with the destiny of our youth-the future of India. The system must reassure every student that their sweat and perseverance will never be undermined again by lapses,” the five-time former Chief Minister added.

PTI