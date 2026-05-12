Cuttack/Berhampur: Four persons were injured in two separate sword attacks in Odisha’s Cuttack and Berhampur Tuesday.

In Cuttack, three persons were injured after six bike-borne assailants attacked them near Mundali Barrage under Barang police limits. The attack took place at Mundali Chhak while Dalai was eating dahi bara at a roadside eatery.

According to preliminary reports, six unidentified miscreants arrived on two motorcycles and attacked the victims with sharp weapons, including swords. Eyewitnesses said the attackers repeatedly assaulted the victims, leaving them with severe injuries.

All three injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where they were undergoing treatment. Hospital sources described their condition as “critical”. Police reached the spot after being informed and launched an investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident in Berhampur, a youth identified as Pinku Sethi was critically injured in a sword attack in Bendalia village under Sadar police station limits. Sethi had gone near a pond early Tuesday morning when three unidentified assailants allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a long-standing rivalry between two groups may have led to the assault, police said.

The injured youth was admitted to hospital, and further investigation was underway.