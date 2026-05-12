Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Tuesday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking oath as the Assam CM for the second consecutive term.

Majhi exuded confidence that the northeastern state will continue its journey of progress, prosperity and inclusive development under the leadership of Sarma.

In a post on X, Majhi, who attended Sarma’s swearing-in function in Guwahati, said, Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri @himantabiswa Ji on taking oath as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam. I am confident that under your leadership, and with the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Assam will continue its journey of progress, prosperity and inclusive development.

He also said, May your new tenure bring greater opportunities, strengthened governance and lasting benefits for the people of the state.

Patnaik, who was the longest-serving CM of Odisha, said he was hopeful that Assam would reach new heights of development.

Congratulate Shri @himantabiswa ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Assam. I wish, under your leadership, that the state reaches new heights of development. Best wishes, the BJD president said.

Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and BJP’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers in Assam.